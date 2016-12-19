Crackdown on illegal electric fences after elephant deaths

A 15-year-old elephant that was electrocuted near Srigiripura in Magadi taluk of Ramanagaram district on December 18. | Photo Credit: B_Mahadeva (No byline pls, freel;B_Mahadeva (No byline pls, freel - B_MAHADEVA (No byline pls, free

more-in

With the forest areas in Ramanagaram district witnessing four unnatural deaths of elephants in 12 days, the Forest Department will now start filing criminal cases against farmers who erect electric fences illegally to keep wild animals away from their crops.

B.R. Mamatha, Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagaram, said stringent and effective measures were needed to protect the elephants.

The deaths were attributed to the poor monitoring mechanism of elephant movements and absence of measures to curb illegal fencing.

Two tuskers were electrocuted — one near Srigiripura of Magadi taluk on December 18 and another near Madegowdana Doddi in Kanakapura taluk on December 16 — after they came in contact with illegally set up electric fences. While suspected poachers shot a female elephant near Byalamara of Kodihalli forest range on December 7, Sidda, who was injured after falling into a ditch near Dodderi, died near the Manchanabele dam on December 9.

Pachyderms traversing on different elephant corridors, spreading between Tumakuru and Chamarajanagar districts in Karnataka and up to Hosur/Krishnagiri of Tamil Nadu, for food and water is common during winter. Farmers illegally erect wire-fence and draw power from nearby electric poles to scare the wild animals and protect their crops.

Ms. Mamatha, expressing concern over the repeated deaths of pachyderms, told The Hindu, “I will issue instructions to the Forest Department.”

Teams will be formed to intensify patrolling to monitor elephant movements and to warn farmers against erecting illegal electric fences and curb poaching activities, a senior forest officer said.