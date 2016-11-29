Crackdown on gambling in clubs

more-in

Cooperation Minister H.S. Mahadeva Prasad has said that the government would consider bringing an amendment to the Cooperative Societies Act to regulate the functioning of private clubs registered under the Act.

Replying to BJP member Pradip Shettar during the Question Hour in the Council, he said many clubs were allegedly allowing gambling.

He said as per the present norms, clubs could allow playing of cards under “game of skill” category but not under “game of chance” category as the latter amounts to gambling. But clubs were violating the norms, he said.

“The Cooperation Department cannot act against them as our role is limited only to giving permission to set up such clubs,” he said. Pointing out that issues related to gambling come under the Home Department, he said the amendment would be made to the Act to regulate their functioning by the Cooperation Department itself.

Earlier, raising the issue, Mr. Shettar said those addicted to gambling were even borrowing from cooperative credit societies to gamble in these clubs.