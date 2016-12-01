Court orders criminal cases against HIMS director, five others

more-in

A Hassan JMFC court has ordered registration of criminal cases against the director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) and five others based on a private complaint that they had submitted fake certificates to claim promotion in the institute.

The court, on Wednesday, ordered registration of criminal cases against B.C. Ravi Kumar, Director of HIMS; principal of KVG Medical College at Sullia, M.S. Dhananjaya, K.S. Gangadhar and Rache Gowda —all three former directors of HIMS; and Aruna, former director of the Medical Education Department.

The private complaint was filed by C.V. Mohan Raj a resident of Chowdahalli of Hassan taluk, in 2014. The police, who investigated the case following the court’s order, filed a ‘B’ report stating that there was no evidence to support the allegation. However, the complainant challenged the ‘B’ report and he was allowed to make a sworn statement.

Dr. Ravi Kumar had allegedly submitted certificates of work experience stating that he had worked at KVG Medical College in Sullia from 2001 to 2006. However, Mr. Mohan Raj had alleged that the accused was running a clinic in Hassan during that period. The other accused supported him to get the certificate, and help him get promotions, he alleged.

The court has ordered registration of criminal cases for cheating under relevant Sections of the IPC against the accused, and ordered for summons.

When The Hindu contacted Dr. Ravi Kumar, he said, “In the past also similar allegations were made against me. The Karnataka Lokayukta and the Department of Medical Education had investigated the allegations and found it misconceived. I have been given the post of Director in HIMS only after these inquiries were conducted. I will fight the case legally.”