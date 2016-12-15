Councillors highlight financial crunch plaguing MCC

more-in

The Fourth State Finance Commission has been urged to increase the share of urban local bodies from 10 per cent of the net proceeds of the total taxes to 15 per cent besides increasing the grant.

The commission headed by Chairman C.G. Chinnaswamy was interacting with councillors of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) here on Thursday, and a few former Mayors drew attention to the severe financial constraints under which the urban local bodies function with specific reference to MCC.

‘Affecting work’

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy pointed out that the existing allocation of 10 per cent of the total proceeds of taxes to urban local bodies was totally inadequate to cater to the public and provide them civic amenities besides shoring up infrastructure.

He also drew attention to the inconsistencies in the actual allotment and the final release and said this created problems during implementation of works.

“Though Mysuru is ranked the cleanest city in India, it gets no encouragement from the government by way of additional funds for efficient waste management,” he said.

Plea to consider demands

S.L. Bhyrappa, also a former Mayor, urged the members of the State Finance Commission to consider the demands and pressures of Mysuru urban conurbation and not go merely by the existing geographical limits of the MCC for financial allocation.

“The city is urbanising and expanding rapidly and would be categorised as Greater Mysuru with the incorporation of the adjoining villages —which have shown trends of being urbanised — in the next few years and hence the local body should be provided adequate funds and grants for civic amenities for these areas as well,” he said.

There will be severe constraints on solid waste management if the future growth and urbanisation trends are not considered and hence the commission should ensure that adequate allocations based on the projected growth to prevent a Bengaluru-like situation on the solid waste front, in Mysuru, said Mr. Bhyrappa.

R. Lingappa, former Mayor, said Mysuru, besides being the cleanest city in India, was a major tourist centre drawing visitors throughout the year and yet there was little by way of financial assistance to shore up tourism infrastructure.

Rs. 150 cr. dues

Underlining the financial crunch plaguing the MCC, the councillors said the corporation owed nearly Rs. 150 crore to the contractors, who were unwilling to take up any new civic work unless the dues were cleared.