Corridors of Power

Poojary issued notice?

Veteran Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary (in picture),

long known for his unconditional loyalty to the party and the Gandhi family, appears to be going through a tough time, at least according to his detractors. His frequent outbursts against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah don’t seem to be going too well with the party, say some partymen.

News doing the rounds (apparently floated by Mr. Siddaramaiah’s loyalist) is that the AICC has issued show-cause notice to Mr. Poojary seeking explanation for his outbursts. Rumours are also afloat that a video clipping of Mr. Poojary’s press conference — where he had alleged “payments to AICC” to ensure no hindrance for the Yettinahole project — was sent to the Central leadership. Mr. Poojary has been opposing the project on the ground that it would dry up the Netravati, the lifeline of Dakshina Kannada district.

On being asked whether he received the notice from AICC, Mr. Poojary said he did not. He went on to add, “They may expel me from the party; but not the Congress flowing in my blood.”

Initially, Mr. Poojary was all praise for Mr. Siddaramaiah for various social welfare schemes. However, when “outsiders” in the party appeared to gain upper hand over “original” Congressmen, he slowly started training his guns on Mr. Siddaramaiah and has not stopped since.

Demonetisation hits CM too

It appears demonetisation has not spared even CM Siddaramaiah (in picture), besides a majority of the middle and lower class people. Mr. Siddaramaiah, who used to ‘help’ people from his constituency, Varuna, whenever they approached him seeking financial assistance, has of late started pleading helplessness.

According to his close associates, the Chief Minister used to keep small currency and help people who approached him from his village or constituency. But, demonetisation and non-availability of Rs. 100 notes have started haunting him too.

Recently, Kamalamma, a native of Chatnalli in Varuna Assembly constituency, approached Mr. Siddaramaiah seeking financial help during the Janata Darshan. Mr. Siddaramaiah told her that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had locked “everything” and he was not in a position to help. “I will give you bus charge back to Chatnalli,” he told her.

Transfer sparks speculation

Every time an IAS officer is transferred, rumour mills start working overtime. The same happened with the transfer of Anurag Tewari (in picture), Bidar Deputy Commissioner, who was posted to Bengaluru as the Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies.

While some said he had fought with the Congress legislators, some others said he had earned the wrath of BJP leaders. Some others went to the extent of saying he had fought with a zilla panchayat member, who is considered close to the Chief Minister.

Some pointed out that the DC’s action against contractors, who were responsible for the seven-year delay in constructing the underground drainage system in Bidar, had pushed him out.

Mr. Tewari, however, seemed to take all this in his stride. “The government is my employer. I will go wherever they ask me to go and stay as long as they want me to stay,” the officer, who is among the most frequently transferred in the younger batch, said.

