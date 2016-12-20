Corporation starts impounding water at new vented dam at Thumbe

more-in

The Mangaluru City Corporation has begun impounding water up to a level of 4.5 m in the newly constructed vented dam at Thumbe across the Netravathi, resulting in the submergence of 18 acres of private land.

With this, the corporation hopes to overcome water shortage that the city witnessed last year.

At present, the corporation has no plans to store water up to 5 m that entails submergence of 56 acres of land.

The old vented dam, which could impound water up to 4 m, is now submerged in the Netravathi waters.

The Thumbe vented dams are the only source of drinking water for Mangaluru city and surrounding areas.

District in-charge Minister B. Ramanath Rai would offer Bagina to the Netravathi on Tuesday morning, said Mangaluru Mayor Harinath.

Rent for a year

With compensation yet to be paid to land owners whose land would be submerged with the increased levels of waters, the corporation has devised a novel plan. Mr. Harinath told The Hindu that the corporation would pay farmers compensation for a year for 18 acres that would get submerged if the water is stored at 4.5 m.

A sum of Rs. 16 lakh has been set apart for payment of compensation, which would be paid after signing agreements with the farmers concerned, the Mayor said. Apart from 18 acres of private land, 22 acres of government land too would get submerged upon storing water at 4.5 m, he said.

Though the corporation had plans to impound water up to 5 m, it would not do so immediately, Mr. Harinath added.

Up to 5 metres

Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Khuntia, who held a district review meeting on October 22 here, had directed the corporation to send a proposal to the government for one-time payment of compensation to owners of 56 acres of land, which would get submerged if the water is stored at 5 m.

While the height of the new vented dam is 12 m, water could be stored up to 7 m. However, the corporation had decided to limit the storage up to 5 m only, considering the vast extent of land (450 acres) that would get submerged.