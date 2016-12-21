Corporation begins drive against illegal tap connections

more-in

The city corporation authorities launched a drive against illegal tap connections in the city on Tuesday.

As many as 142 illegal tap connections were disconnected and three more connections with huge arrears were also disconnected.

In addition, a sum of Rs. 1.85 lakh arrears were collected, M.K. Nalawadi, Municipal Commissioner, told The Hindu. The drive, which was the second one in the past one year, was carried out following directions from Labour Minister Santosh Lad, who is also district in-charge, and Deputy Commissioner Ramprasath Manohar.

It may be mentioned here that on Monday, during a drought review meeting chaired by Mr. Lad, K.C. Kondaiah, MLC, pointed out that around 65 million litres of water is being pumped daily while water was being supplied once in a week.

He apprehended that bulk of the water being supplied was being illegally drawn by packaged drinking water units and underlined to initiate drastic action against the guilty.

Mr. Nalawadi said that of the 145 disconnections, two were commercial and 140 domestic. From Wednesday onwards, the teams would concentrate on packaged drinking water units, commercial buildings, including hotels and nursing homes.