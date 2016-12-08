Corporation awaits govt. clearance to replace streetlights in Mysuru

more-in

Can Mysuru citizens, struggling with poorly-lit roads in the city, hope for brighter nights in the coming days?

Yes, claim Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities, who are eagerly awaiting government’s clearance for replacing all the 76,000 streetlights in the city with energy-efficient Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights.

The replacement of the existing sodium vapour, fluorescent and tube lights with LED lights will not only bring down the power bill of the civic body substantially, but also make the city roads brighter in the evening and nights, MCC’s Superintending Engineer Suresh Babu said.

The company bagging the contract to replace the streetlights in Mysuru will also have to ensure that the level of illumination meets the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Code of Practice for Lighting Public Thoroughfares, he added.

The former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said that the proposal to replace the existing streetlights with LED was in the final stages of clearance by the government and a number of companies had come forward to execute the project.

Already, Akash S. Patil, a structural engineer, has sought to bring to the notice of the authorities the poor illumination on most roads in the city.

An opinion shared by several motorists as well as pedestrians in Mysuru. “The illumination from the street lights is very pathetic. We are making do with the lights from the commercial establishments. In areas, where there are none, visibility turns worse,” lamented a motorist, who claimed to have even underwent a check up to rule out a problem in eye-sight.

Mr. Patil has urged the authorities to carry out a luminance survey as per the BIS Code of Practice for Lighting of Public Thoroughfares and ensure that the shortcomings are addressed on priority.

“There are clear guidelines enlisted for various junction configurations like T-junctions, roundabouts etc,” he said, citing the example of the arch at the T-junction of Krishnaraja Boulevard Road and Hunsur Road, where the poor lighting poses a risk to motorists as well as pedestrians.

Meanwhile, MCC Councillor Shivakumar, former chairman of the civic body’s standing committee on Town Planning and Improvement, who has also been an electrical contractor, said there was lack of technical knowledge about the issue of illumination among the officials of MCC.

“Neither is there any equipment to measure the lux level (unit of luminous emittance) nor do the officials follow any scientifically approved standards for street lighting,” he said.

Expressing doubts over the statistics provided by the MCC that there were 76,000 streetlights in the city, Mr. Shivakumar said there was a need to conduct a survey to identify the number of streetlights and the breakup of sodium vapour, fluorescent, tubelights and other lights in each ward of the MCC.

As per the BIS standards, there was a need to keep the distance between each lamp-post and its height to ensure adequate and uniform luminance on a particular street.