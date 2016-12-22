Cooperative banks come under ED’s scanner

more-in

The cash deposits made post-demonetisation in higher currencies into the accounts at Belagavi District Central Co-operative Bank and a few other DCC banks in the State have come under scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Senior official at ED, Bengaluru, told The Hindu that the verification of the accounts with these DCC banks was a “routine process.”

Sources said the deposits made in the accounts of a Belagavi DCC and few other DCC banks in the State after Nov.8 were being verified at the moment, but declined to reveal more.

There are unconfirmed reports indicating huge deposits soon after the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currencies in Belagavi DCC bank, the management of which is headed by Ramesh V. Katti, former MP from Chikodi and younger brother of former minister Umesh V. Katti, MLA (Hukkeri).