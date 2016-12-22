Karnataka

Cooperative banks come under ED’s scanner

more-in

The cash deposits made post-demonetisation in higher currencies into the accounts at Belagavi District Central Co-operative Bank and a few other DCC banks in the State have come under scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Senior official at ED, Bengaluru, told The Hindu that the verification of the accounts with these DCC banks was a “routine process.”

Sources said the deposits made in the accounts of a Belagavi DCC and few other DCC banks in the State after Nov.8 were being verified at the moment, but declined to reveal more.

There are unconfirmed reports indicating huge deposits soon after the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currencies in Belagavi DCC bank, the management of which is headed by Ramesh V. Katti, former MP from Chikodi and younger brother of former minister Umesh V. Katti, MLA (Hukkeri).

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2016 11:55:37 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Cooperative-banks-come-under-ED%E2%80%99s-scanner/article16923812.ece

© The Hindu