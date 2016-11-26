Contribution of M.N. Srinivas to sociology hailed

more-in

The concept of Sanskritisation, proposed by eminent sociologist M.N. Srinivas, was one of his significant contributions and it has stood the test of time, said M.N. Panini, former professor at JNU, here recently.

He was delivering a lecture on M.N. Srinivas’ sociology as part of Prof. Srinivas’s birth centenary celebrations at Government Arts College.

“The process of Sanskritisation has been happening. I noticed it during my visit to a Male Mahadeshwara temple recently. Similarly, during Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary, his portraits were decorated with garlands. This was nothing but Sanskritisation,” he said.

Listing Prof. Srinivas’s contributions to the field of sociology, Dr. Panini said the concepts he developed included dominant caste, vote bank and many more. “Nowadays, newspapers and experts in political science use these words extensively. However, all these were originally coined by Prof. Srinivas. His researches were always relevant to society,” he said.

The seminar was organised by Karnataka Sociology Association, Alumni Association of Department of Sociology, and the Government Arts College.

Sociologists R. Indira and T.R. Shyam Bhat participated. Principal D.G. Krishne Gowda presided.