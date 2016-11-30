Construction work is hampering education at this school

more-in

Owing to the delay in completion of the construction of the building of Government Lower Primary School in Gowrapura village in Bhadravati taluk, classes are being held at the community hall adjacent to the temple in the village.

As the school building had become dilapidated, the Department of Public Instruction had assigned the work of construction of a new building to Nirmiti Kendra, a government agency in 2014. The work was estimated to cost Rs. 17 lakh. It is said that a private person had claimed ownership of the site on which the building was being constructed and had approached the Court in this regard owing to which there was delay in completion of the work.

At present, 27 students from Classes I to V are enrolled in the school. Owing to the paucity of space, students of all the five classes are studying in one room.

Immediate measures

Deputy Commissioner M. Lokesh who visited the school on Tuesday directed the officials of Department of Public Instruction to construct three makeshift rooms immediately to conduct classes for the students till the completion of the construction of the main building of the school. The basic amenities including drinking water and toilet facilities should be provided for the students. He said that the funds available with the local gram panchayat can be utilised for the purpose.

Parents’ complaint

The students’ parents had complained to the Deputy Commissioner that classes were not being held regularly and that the delay in completion of the construction of the new building was hampering the education of their wards.