Constable suspended for ‘aiding’ illegal sand transport

Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai on Monday suspended a police constable attached to the district intelligence wing on the charge of supporting illegal transportation of sand. L.S. Omkar, the constable, was allegedly travelling in a truck carrying sand with the intention of aiding its passage through check-posts.

A press release issued by the district police said that senior police officers, during night rounds on Sunday, stopped a tipper carrying sand near AIT Circle. They took the driver and Omkar, who was also travelling in the vehicle, into custody. Upon enquiring with the driver, Santhosh of Aravind Nagar in the city, the officers learnt that Omkar was in the truck to ensure that the truck reached its destination without being held up at check-posts. Both Santhosh and Omkar have been remanded in judicial custody. The Basavanahalli police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, the SP has ordered a departmental inquiry against Omkar.