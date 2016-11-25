Conservation work at Hebbal lake to commence soon

more-in

The eagerly-awaited conservation work at Hebbal Lake is expected to kick off soon with Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep making a spot visit on Thursday to sort out boundary issues.

As per the memorandum of understanding between Mysuru district administration and Infosys Foundation, development work will be taken up at a cost of Rs. 32 crore under Corporation Social Responsibility (CSR) schemes.

“More than 32 acres of the lake area needs to be developed, including three acres required for setting up a sewage treatment plant,” Mr. Randeep said in a statement. The lake will be rejuvenated and a lake bund will be built. Other works include landscaping and building a play area for children, besides widening and improving the approach road.

The MoU was signed about five months ago, but work was yet to take off owing to various issues such as delay in demarcation of the lake boundary. Mysuru Industries Association general secretary Suresh Kumar Jain said the dispute relating to the boundary is yet to be resolved. Though the lake area is spread across over 40 acres excluding the buffer zone, the government has allotted about four acres of the land to persons displaced from an irrigation project, while KIADB has allotted another four acres of the land to an industry, he said. “These are not encroachments, but allotted by the government and its agencies in violation of rules.”

However, the authorities have instructed the officials of the Department of Survey and Land Records to complete the process of drawing up the boundary and hand it over to the Infosys Foundation at the earliest. Work is scheduled to be completed in 15 months and maintain it for five years before handing it back to a government agency.