Congress demands CBI probe into Bhima Nayak’s link with Reddy

The Congress on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the case of KAS officer L. Bhima Nayak’s driver committing suicide after leaving a note accusing him of helping former BJP Minister G. Janardhan Reddy turn Rs. 25 crore of old notes into new currency for his daughter’s lavish wedding.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley are really committed to acting against black money, they must order a CBI probe into the incident in which the names of their party leaders were mentioned,” V.S. Ugrappa, Congress leader and MLC, said at a press conference.

Pointing out that BJP leader B. Sriramulu was mentioned in the death note, Mr. Ugrappa questioned the silence of the State BJP leaders.

“At the drop of a hat, the State BJP leaders demand CBI probes. They make all kinds of allegations if there is a case of suicide. Why they are now keeping quiet when the names of their party leaders have been mentioned,” he asked.

Mr. Ugrappa suspected the involvement of several State BJP leaders in money laundering and maintained that only a high-level probe could bring out the truth.

Launching a counter attack at BJP leader R. Ashok for his remarks that a tsunami will sweep the Congress away if the Prime Minister speaks out, Mr. Ugrappa said Narendra Modi had triggered a tsunami through demonetisation.

Judicial custody

CID officials produced Mr. Nayak and his driver Mohammed before JMFC court in Maddur and secured their custody till December 17.

Senior CID officials said they were questioned about several bank transactions.