Congress calls ban on Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000 notes unscientific

Yadgir, on Monday, witnessed rallies taken out by both the Congress and the BJP over the issue of demonetisation.

Activists of the Congress observed Aakrosh Divas condemning the Union government’s “dramatic” move of demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes “without preparation.”

Countering the Congress, BJP activists celebrated Sambhram Divas for the “remarkable” steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his fight against corruption and black money.

Marigowda Hulakal, president of the District Congress Committee, who led a rally from the party office to the DC’s office, said that Mr. Modi’s decision of demonetising high-value currency was unscientific and has had an adverse effect on farmers, labourers and the working class. He urged President Pranab Mukherjee to interfere and solve the problems being faced by the public.

Baburao Chinchansur, MLA, said that the Congress never opposed any act of the Union Government to unearth black money. However, it was now strongly opposing the way taken by Mr. Modi to demonetise the notes causing harm to the common man.

They later submitted a memorandum to the authorities at the DC’s office addressed to the President.

BJP prasies Modi

BJP activists, led by Chandrashekhar Magnur, president of the district unit of the party, took out a bike rally from Gandhi Chowk (old city) to Subhashchandra Bose Chowk. They lauded the action taken by Mr. Modi and said that only those who have block money were opposing the action taken by the Union government.

Meanwhile, business establishments, including hotels, functioned as usual. Private and public transportation were also not affected. The police had made elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, sources said that no untoward incident was reported.

SUCI criticises decision

The Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) has attacked Mr. Modi for demonetisation. Addressing a gathering here, Somashekhar, SUCI secretary, said that the sudden decision of scrapping the high-value currency has affected the poor and not the rich. Traders, farmer, daily wage workers, and street vendors are reeling under the hardships of demonetisation, he said, adding that the move would definitely impact the country’s development. Therefore, Mr. Modi should find a solution immediately considering the hardships faced by the public, he said.