Cong. stages protests against demonetisation

Members of the Chitradurga district unit of the Congress took out a procession and staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday to protest against the inconvenience caused to people by demonetisation.

The agitators, who took out the procession from the District Congress Office and staged the dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office, raised slogans against the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing demonetisation without giving sufficient time to the people.

Though the Union government has taken steps to curb illegal activities, including terrorism, the move has caused severe inconvenience to poor farmers and the common man as the government demonetised these notes without any planning and a systematic approach. The poor farmers and the common man are facing severe inconvenience, especially in the rural areas of the district.

‘No bank accounts’

“The poor farm women and the people had saved their hard earned money for several years, since they have no bank accounts or banking facility in the rural areas. After demonetisation, nobody is ready to give change to these people,” they said.

The agitators demanded that the Union government should withdraw the order on demonetisation and ensure that the poor farmers and the common man are not put to inconvenience.

The agitation was led by District Congress Committee president Fathya Rajan and Zilla Panchayat president Soubhagya Basavarajan.