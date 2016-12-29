Confident that membership will reach 10 million by 2020: Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee during the 17th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts & Guides at Adakanahalli near Mysuru on Thursday.

President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated the 17th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts & Guides on Thursday and expressed confidence that the membership of the movement would reach 10 million by 2020.

The venue of the Jamboree is at Adakanahalli Industrial Area about 20 km from the city and nearly 25,000 scouts and guides from across the country are participating in it.

The national Jamboree is held once every four years and is an opportunity for the scouts and guides to exchange ideas, interact, hone their skills and leadership qualities, participate in various activities including cultural programmes to strengthen national integration.

The events will conclude on January 4th, 2017.

The President said he has no doubt that the numbers would increase from 5 million at present to 10 million by 2020 and the movement would help make the members better citizens of the country.

At present, there are nearly 150 million scouts and guides in 216 countries and the movement in India was growing from strength to strength, he added.

Mr. Mukherjee said the national Jamboree was an occasion for the scouts and guides to reaffirm, reorient and redeem itself to the service of the nation and expressed confidence that it would help mould leadership qualities and moral standards among the participants.

“This is also a good opportunity for the youth of the country assembled here to exchange ideas and exhibit talent besides creating awareness on issues plaguing the society besides promoting the values of national integration, patriotism, service, discipline and peaceful co-existence,” said Mr. Mukherjee.

Stressing on the importance of discipline and honing skills, the President noted that India had the world’s largest youth population and this could be converted into an asset only if they were dedicated and motivated to serve the country and integrate their skills and personality.

Anil Kumar Jain, national pesident, Bharat Scouts & Guides, stressed the need for reorienting the movement to meet the challenges of the present day with focus on skill development and disaster management training.

The national Jamboree is being held for the third time in the State and there were nearly 7,000 participants from Karnataka alone.

Governor Vajubhai R. Wala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar and others were present.