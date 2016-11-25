Concern over increasing cases of drug addiction among youth

more-in

Stating that though education sector is booming in Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner K.G. Jagadeesha said here on Thursday that youth increasingly getting addicted to narcotic drugs is a matter of concern.

Presiding over a meeting, he instructed the officials and teachers to keep a vigil in the surroundings of educational institutions to prevent students from falling prey to drug addiction.

He said that nodal teachers have been appointed in schools and colleges to check students for suspected drug addiction. Mr. Jagadeesha said that hostel wardens will also be instructed to keep a vigil on students for drug consumption. If they noticed any cases they should report the same to police.

The DC instructed officials of the Department of Public Instruction, Collegiate Education, Pre-University Education and Women and Child Welfare to be active to end drug consumption cases of students. He said that teachers would be instructed to keep a watch on sale of tobacco products near education institutes within 100 mts radius.

If there are any such cases they should be reported to police, he said.