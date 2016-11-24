Committee to be set up to revise pay of govt. employees in Karnataka

more-in

State govt. cannot offer salary on a par with the Union govt., says Siddaramaiah

In a move set to benefit 5.9 lakh government employees, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced that he would set up an official pay committee in the coming State Budget to revise their pay scales.

Replying to Ramachandra Gowda of the BJP during the question hour in the Council, he said the committee would be asked to compare the salary structure of the employees of the Union government as well as other States and benefits being offered to them, before making its recommendation. From 1966 till date, the government has set up five pay commissions and two pay committees.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, however, made it clear that the State government could not offer salary on a par with the Union government as the Centre had adopted a different system.

“The Union government sets up pay commission once in 10 years while the State does it once in six to seven years. Therefore, we cannot offer same salary package to our employees,” he said. He said that of the State’s total budget of Rs. 1.63 lakh crore, the government was spending around Rs. 25,000 crore on the salary and Rs. 12,000 crore on pensions. Besides this, the government had also borrowed about Rs. 25,000 crore from various banks.