Commemorative centenary coins of Mysore university released

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah released the centenary commemorative coins of the University of Mysore on Friday. The coins, in Rs. 100 and Rs. 5 denominations, were minted at the India Government Mint, Mumbai.

On the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah also released a coffee-table book — One Hundred Years-University of Mysore 1916-2016 — that chronicles the journey of the university, and Karnataka Encyclopedia: English Volume I, besides a volume on the speeches delivered during the year-long centenary celebrations of the university.

Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled his days as a former student of the varsity and urged for greater emphasis on basic sciences as youngsters taking up a career in science had declined.

He said as India is way behind countries such as South Korea, Finland, and the U.S. in higher education, universities can play a major role in pushing students to pursue higher studies.

In his welcome address, Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa thanked the State government for its support for the centenary celebrations. He urged the government to retain the Kannada Classical Language Centre in Mysuru and offered land in Manasagangotri for establishing a permanent centre.

Scholar Ham Pa Nagarajaiah said the coffee-table book captures the essence of the university’s journey and has a collection of rare pictures.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah felicitated officers Goraknath Yadav and Pankaj Chachadi from the Mumbai mint and Sanjay Kansal for their efforts in realising the university’s wish of bringing out the commemorative coins. The Chief Minister also honoured nonagenarian Janaki Ram Chetty for his family’s contribution in building the iconic Crawford Hall, and academics D.A. Shankar, Ha Thi Krishnegowda and media consultant Nelson Stanley Satish.

Only the Rs. 5 commemorative coins will be made available for circulation in the market, said varsity authorities.