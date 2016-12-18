Collaboration needed for climate research, says NASA scientist

Anna Borovikov and Eugene Borovikov, scientists from the U.S., who came to participate in a seminar in Bidar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Gopichand T

Collaboration among scientists of various countries and various disciplines is the key in climate research. That however, is sadly lacking, Anna Borovikov, a senior climate scientist from NASA said here on Saturday.

“Like several other academic disciplines, climate science is a wholesome subject. If it has to be studied, it has to be studied comprehensively with groups of scientists. The globe is one whole entity and climate is a subject that can not be studied in isolation by various regions or countries,” she told The Hindu.

Dr. Borovikov, lead research scientist of the Global Modelling and Assimilation Office, was here to attend an international seminar on image processing and pattern recognition in Karnataka Arts, Science and Commerce College. “There is enough data collected by satellites and field stations by various organisations in several countries around the world. There is no need for any one to duplicate it. What is needed is that it should be made easily available for concerned scientists of all countries, and efforts should be made to promote collaborative research. Shared data will lead to better formulated designs and prediction models,” she said. She added that predicting climatic phenomenon was difficult because it needs a lot of people working with piles of data in different parts of the world.

“While it is easier to predict the weather and events like cyclones, it is pretty difficult to make long term predictions on climate,” Dr. Borovikov said.

To improve the accuracy of climate prediction, India needs to collaborate with USA, Europe and other countries.

“All these countries are working on understanding ocean currents and other phenomena that affect monsoons and other developments. India’s satellites have collected huge quantity of data. They can be more meaningfully used if they are shared with scientists working on similar fields in other regions of the world,” she said.

Indian scientists are already collaborating with the U.S. in the climate prediction centre in NASA.

“There are several issues that are impeding collaboration. Ideological, cultural, political differences and strategic and defence interests may be stopping or slowing down collaboration. But we should all understand the emergent nature of climate crisis and move beyond such differences,” she said.