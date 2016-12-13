Coffee output in Karnataka likely to be hit next season too

Eight of the nine coffee-growing taluks have been hit by drought.

With eight major coffee growing taluks reeling under drought in Karnataka — the top producing State in the country, coffee production is likely to dip during the 2017–18 season as deficient rainfall will adversely affect the development of new shoots.

Coffee-growing taluks in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts have been declared drought hit. “The drought has affected the standing crop and the flowering shoots for the next crop,” said Karnataka Planters’ Association (KPA) chairman M.M. Chengappa.

Southwest monsoon was deficient in all the coffee-growing taluks: Chikkamagaluru (-23%), N.R. Pura (-30%), Koppa (-27%), Mudigere (-36%), Madikeri (-34%), Virajpet (-40%), Somawarpet (-21%), and Belur (-47%). Only Sakleshpur taluk received normal rainfall (+5%).

Against the requirement of 2,000 mm of rainfall, all taluks received less than 1,500 mm during the southwest monsoon, said Bose Mandanna, former Coffee Board vice-chairman and a planter in Suntikoppa.

Meanwhile, growers in Kodagu are worried over the emergence of white stem borer, a major pest affecting the Arabica variety of coffee that could potentially shrink the output further in the region. Climate change has resulted in the increase in the incidence of pest attacks and diseases that impact coffee productivity.

Currently, growers are harvesting the crop of 2016–17 season and the country’s production is expected to drop by 8.05 per cent during this year (320 lakh tonnes) owing to deficient rainfall against a record production of 3.48 lakh tonnes in 2015–16.

Following a decline in output, growers have been demanding waiver of interest on loans for the year 2016–17.

Balehonnur-based Central Coffee Research Institute has, however, downplayed the impact of drought on the output.