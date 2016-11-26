Citizen seeks police protection after threats to life

more-in

Mallikarjun Dhareppa Ganagi of Kemmanakol village but now residing in Hidkal Dam-Labour Colony has appealed for protection from the police in view of the alleged threats to his life and that of his family members from the supporters of the former Minister and BJP MLA Balachandra L. Jarkiholi. He has also sought CID investigation in the alleged murder of his brother Shankar.

Mr. Ganagi, who said he was a distant relative of the former Union Minister Siddu Nyamagouda, staged a dharna at the Suvarna Gardens outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, even as Inspector-General Police, North, K. Ramchandra Rao rushed to listen to his grievances and received a memorandum here on Friday.

Narrating his tale of woes, he said that his family was forced to leave his native village where his family owned 50 acres of agricultural land as the supporters of Mr. Jarkiholi were demanding that he give away his land, if he wanted to live in the village. Now, he was living in Hidkal Dam-Labour Colony with his wife and six young children in fear and uncertainty.

It all started during the 2013 Assembly elections when he informed the State Election Commission about electoral malpractices in Arabhavi constituency. Soon after that the BJP leader’s supporters started threatening him and forcibly collected Rs. 4 lakh as fine too.

He had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informing them about his plight and the threats to his life, while requesting for CID investigation in the alleged murder of his brother, even as a case was registered with the Kulgod police station of Gokak taluk.

Responding to Mr. Ganagi, Mr. Rao assured him of looking into the case and if it merited, recommend it for CID investigation.