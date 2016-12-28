Church Street blast case yet to come up for trial

more-in

Two years have passed since a low-intensity blast rocked Church Street in the city, killing a woman. Normality has returned to Church Street, but the trial in the case is yet to begin.

Alamzeb Afridi (30), whom National Investigation Agency sleuths arrested in January 2016 for allegedly carrying out the terror strike, is yet to stand trial in the case. Afridi, arrested after over a yearlong probe, is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison.

TIMELINE December 28, 2014: A woman is killed and four people are injured in a low-intensity blast on Church Street

January 30, 2016: NIA officials announce that Alamzeb Afridi, arrested by Telangana ATS from Bengaluru in Hyderabad blasts case, is responsible for the Church Street blast. Afridi also allegedly carried out arson attack on the Israel Consulate in Bengaluru

July 26, 2016: NIA files charge sheet in the case. It names Abdul Khan, suspected to be IS recruiter Shafi Armar, as the main influence on Afridi

While Telangana Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested him in the city amid high drama as he tried to kill himself and even attacked a policeman, Afridi, a suspected SIMI member, later emerged to be a lone operative in the city allegedly responsible for two anti-Semitic attacks here.

It was revealed during the probe that an Israeli delegation was the supposed target of the blast on Church Street. Afridi also allegedly carried out an arson attack on the Israel Consulate in Bengaluru in 2015.

The trial in the Church Street blast case is expected to begin only in the second half of 2017, sources in the agency told The Hindu. This is because the Special NIA court here is now conducting trial of the 2010 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium blast case.

Trial in the Church Street blast case is likely to be significant for multiple reasons and also a test case, said senior officials handling the investigations. The charge sheet, lists one Abdul Khan, whom agencies believe is Shafi Armar — the suspected chief recruiter for Islamic State for India — as the main influence on Afridi through Facebook and as the man who pushed him to carry out the blast.

“The man, trained Afridi on Facebook to make a homemade bomb using matchsticks as the charge. This is the first such case of a lone wolf attack influenced by a suspected IS ideologue over social media,” said a senior official.