Chitradurga gets CCTV cameras, loud speakers

Keeping in view increasing vehicular traffic in the city, the Police Department has installed closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and loud speakers at more than 35 prime locations to make announcements for clearing traffic.

As violations of traffic norms and parking rules are common, the new steps taken by the Police Department would play a crucial role in maintaining traffic. Vehicular movement on all major roads would be monitored through CCTV cameras and the police staff deputed in an area for duty would make necessary announcements for clearing traffic.

According to sources, the areas where the loud speakers have been installed are Sangolli Rayanna Circle, Head Post Office, KSRTC main bus terminal, Union Park, private bus terminal, APMC main road, Medehalli Road, Gandhi Circle, BD Road, SBM Circle, Madakari Nayak Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Onake Obavva Circle and Deputy Commissioner’s office road.

“The city municipal council has provided financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs to regulate traffic in the city,” the sources added.

Commenting on the measures taken by the Police Department to improve the traffic situation, Inspector-General of Police (Eastern Range) M. Nanjundswamy said that the move would play a crucial role in maintaining traffic as Superintendent of Police Arun Rangarajan can monitor the situation by sitting in his office with the help of CCTV cameras and give necessary instructions. The police on duty at a particular place can also give clear instructions to clear traffic.

Since there is CCTV surveillance around the city, it would help in curbing crimes such as motorcycle theft, chain snatching, and also in police investigation.