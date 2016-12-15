Child trafficking: biological mothers of four children traced

The 16 children, aged between a few months to six, have been admitted to children’s homes in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM

more-in

Efforts are under way to trace the biological parents of the 16 trafficked children, who were separated from their foster caregivers and admitted to a childrens’ homes under the government’s protection.

The police have made some progress. Superintendent of Mysuru district police, Ravi Channanavar, said the biological mothers of four of the children have been traced and DNA testing was under way. But, the Mysuru district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) said the next course of action with regard to the future of the children can be chalked out only after all efforts are made to reach out to the biological parents and ascertain their claim over the children.

Chairperson of Mysuru district CWC, Sheela Khare, told The Hindu that she had written to the Mysuru district police for a report on the investigation by January 5. Before proceeding with the case, the CWC needs to know from the biological parents the reasons for abandoning their children. “As the police had claimed that most of the trafficked children had been born to unwed mothers, we would also like to know the father of the child and whether the mother had been a victim of sexual violence,” Ms. Khare said.

Mr. Channanavar said tracing the biological parents had become a challenge as the accused, including the paramedical staff of the maternity hospitals, who had masterminded the child trafficking racket, neither remember the mothers nor their contact details. The police doubt the genuineness of names and addresses given by the maternity hospitals. Even the CCTV footage has been lost as the surveillance systems at the hospitals do not have enough storage. “We are looking at the documents and hospital records to trace the biological parents,” Mr. Channanavar said.

The CWC has also asked the police to alert them if the children are needed for the investigation.

Only after all efforts by the police are exhausted will the CWC initiate the process for declaring the children free for adoption as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, Ms. Khare said.

The 16 children — aged between a few months to six — were admitted to children’s homes after the Mysuru district police blew the lid off a major child trafficking racket involving maternity homes. Unwed mothers approaching hospitals for abortion were allegedly convinced by the racketeers to deliver the babies, which were reportedly sold to childless couples.