Child found dead, father goes missing

more-in

A man allegedly killed his two-and-a-half-year old daughter by slashing her wrists after a spat with his wife.

The police said that the accused, Hemanth, after quarrelling with his wife, Pavithra, took their daughter and left the house in Honnegowda block near Hootagalli in the city on Monday evening.

The child’s body was discovered on a stone slab near a defunct factory in Hebbal by passers-by, who alerted the police.

The police reached the spot and recovered a suicide note allegedly written by Hemanth. The body was shifted to mortuary in Mysore Medical College and Research Centre (MMC&RI) for post-mortem.

Police, meanwhile, have launched a hunt for Hemanth, who works in a private factory in Hebbal.

Hemanth and Pavithra used to frequently quarrel over trivial issues, according to police.