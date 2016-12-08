Chikkarayappa’s kin’s house searched

more-in

A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted searches at the residence of tainted State government officer Chikkarayappa’s relative at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) on Thursday.

The raid was conducted following finding of new Rs. 2,000 notes worth several crores at the residences of Mr. Chikkarayappa and another officer, Jayachandra, in Bengaluru recently.

The State government has suspended both the officers following the incident which created a political uproar.

The team visited the residence of Anandamurthy, said to be a distant relative of Mr. Chikkarayappa, and searched it. Mr. Anandamurthy, who was present in the house located in Viveknagar area, explained the facts about his relationship with the tainted official and said he was in no way connected with the actions of Mr. Chikkarayappa.

Mr. Anandamurhty took the ACB officials to the KGF branch of Canara Bank from which he had taken loans to the tune of several crores of rupees. “I still owe the bank more than Rs. 1 crore”, Mr. Anandamurthy said.