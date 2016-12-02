Chikkamagaluru police crack Manappuram robbery case

more-in

Chikkamagaluru police have succeeded in cracking the robbery case, in which gold and cash worth Rs. 4.04 crore was taken away from the strong room of Manappuram Gold Loan office in Chikkamagaluru town on September 24. Seven have been arrested and valuables worth Rs. 1.43 crore has been seized from them. The arrested had allegedly taken away 13.14 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs.3.96 crore and Rs. 8 lakh in cash after drilling a hole in the terrace of the office building on September 24.

The arrested are Irfan (26), Mukram (35), Mohammed Samiulla (22), Mohammed Haneef (28), Keshava (44), Babu (28) and Salman (24). Mohammed Samiulla and Keshava are from Mysore, while the rest are from Chikkamagaluru. Four more involved in the theft are still absconding, said Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai, in a press release issued here on Friday. Chikkamagaluru Town Police had registered the case.

The arrested, according to the press release, admitted to the crime. They had stolen a car in Mysuru in September and took away 10 gms of gold and four kilograms of silver items from a jewellery shop in Banavara on September 17. Later, they planned to steal valuables from Manappuram Gold Loan office.

They used a hammer and other tools to drill the terrace and broke the iron rods covering the strong room with the help of a gas-cutter. Later they fled away in two cars with the valuables stolen. Among those arrested, Irfan and Mohammed Samiulla admitted that they were also involved in chain snatching cases in Chikkamagaluru.

The police recovered four kilograms of gold worth Rs.1.2 crore, seven kilograms of silver items worth Rs.2.78 lakh, Rs. 11.5 lakh in cash and four cars from them. Mr. Annamalai congratulated the police for solving the case.