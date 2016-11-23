Chief Secretary advises steps to help increase water-table

more-in

Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Khuntia has advised officials of Dharwad district to focus on works related to rainwater harvesting and dredging in tanks and others that would increase the water-table.

Chairing a review meeting of drought relief works here on Tuesday, Mr. Khuntia asked the officials to take up rainwater harvesting works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and also take up works to grow fruit-bearing plants along tank bunds, and fodder for cattle.

As all taluks in Dharwad district were facing water scarcity due to a deficient monsoon, the State government had declared all of them as drought-hit. Directions would be issued to the Regional Commissioner to take steps to fill tanks and lakes in Dharwad district by drawing water from the Malaprabha Reservoir at Naviltirth in Belagavi district, he said. Giving a brief scenario of drought in the district, Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli said that following a deficient monsoon, crop loss was reported in 1,40,622 hectares in the district and a relief of Rs. 13,007 lakh had been sought from the government. Mr. Bommanahalli said that against a demand of 490 tonnes of fodder, only 121 tonnes of fodder was available in the district and to meet the demand, neighbouring districts of Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Koppal and Ballari had been approached.

He said that 14 villages in Kundgol taluk and four villages in Hubballi taluk were being supplied water through tankers.

Mr. Khuntia directed the officials to complete the work on the reservoir of the multi village drinking water scheme by the end of January next. He asked them to sink borewells by March 2017 in the villages where water scarcity was severe.