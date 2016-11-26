Chief Minister says no support for protest call

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Friday that the State government would not support any protest call given by the Opposition parties on the issue of demonetisation.

Speaking to presspersons after chairing a preparatory meeting on the State Olympics Games here, he said: “The government has so far not supported any kind of bandh and henceforth too, will not support any such calls.” The Chief Minister said that demonetisation had certainly affected the day-to-day activities. Mr. Siddaramaiah said that being a citizen he supported the move of the Prime Minister. However, it was a hurried decision. The Union government should have taken precautionary measures.