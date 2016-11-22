Centre sanctions Rs 2.45 cr. for Mysuru, Hubballi for Solar City projects

more-in

The Centre has released Rs. 2.45 crore for for preparation of master plans, solar city cells, promotional activities and installation of renewable energy projects under the Solar City Programme in Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad.

Already the Centre had released Rs 0.87 crore for the two cities, according to a Press Information Bureau release.

It said country-wide, the Centre has sanctioned Rs. 67.01 crore for preparation of master plans, solar city cells, and installation of renewable energy projects. Rs. 24.16 crore has been released, so far, under Solar City Programme.

A sum of Rs 2.02 crore has been sanctioned for Mysuru and Rs. 43 lakhs for Hubballi-Dharwad; and Rs. 85 lakh released for Mysuru and Rs.2 lakh for Hubballi-Dharwad.