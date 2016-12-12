Centre’s market intervention scheme for areca evokes mixed response

more-in

The announcement by the Union Government to procure arecanut at minimum support price (MSP) under market intervention scheme (MIS) in the State has evoked mixed response in the district. The Union government on December 7 had issued a notification to purchase 40,000 tonne of arecanut (28,000 tonne of chali variety and 12,000 tonne of red variety) under MIS. The Union government has fixed Rs. 25,100 per quintal as MSP for chali and Rs. 27,000 for the red variety. MIS will be implemented by five cooperative organisations involved in marketing of arecanut, including The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd. and the Malnad Arecanut Marketing Cooperative Society. The scheme will conclude on December 31.

The former MLA, Araga Jnanendra, who is also the president of the Arecanut Growers’ Cell of the BJP State unit has said that the announcement on procurement at MSP will have a positive impact on the arecanut market. Earlier, the announcement by the Union government to enhance the minimum import price of arecanut from Rs. 75 to Rs. 110 per kg in May 2013 and from Rs. 110 per kg to Rs. 162 in June 2015 had triggered an upward movement in arecanut prices. The announcement to procure arecanut under MIS will have a similar positive impact on the arecanut market from which the farmers will be benefited, he said.

B.A. Ramesh Hegde, president of the Shivamogga Adike Belegarara Sangha, an organisation of arecanut growers, said that the decision by the Union government will not have much impact on the price of the produce. If the MSP is higher than the prevailing market price, it will have a positive impact on the market and farmers will be benefited from it. However, there is no much difference between the prevailing market price of arecanut and the MSP fixed by the Centre, he said. Mr. Hegde has expressed displeasure against the ceiling of 40,000 tonne fixed for procurement. In Karnataka, the annual production of arecanut is around 2.30 lakh tonne. The quantum of arecanut fixed for procurement is too less compared to the actual production. The Centre has fixed December 31 as the last date for procurement under MSP. The harvesting and processing of arecanut in Karnataka has commenced now and will continue till the end of February. The period of procurement should also be extended, he said.