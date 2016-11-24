Central team arrives in State to assess impact of demonetisation

more-in

Visits DCC Bank, milk cooperatives, and APMCs to get a feel of situation

A three-member team of the Centre landed here on Thursday to assess the impact of demonetisation on people, particularly on the farming community.

The team headed by N. Sivasailam, Additional Secretary, Union Finance Department, called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Cooperation Minister H.S. Mahadeva Prasad and held discussions on the impact of demonetisation on the State economy, particularly on the functioning of the cooperative sector.

Officials of the Cooperation Department briefed the team about the adverse impact of the Centre’s decision on the functioning of cooperative societies, milk unions, sericulture sector, agriculture produce marketing committees (APMCs), and the rural economy. Farmers are unable to repay loans to cooperative banks owing to scrapping of high value currencies, the officials told the team.

To get a feel of the ground reality, the team visited DCC Bank, milk cooperatives, and APMCs in Belagavi city and assessed their functioning, sources said.

The cooperatives have set a target of disbursing Rs. 1,068 crore to farmers between November, 2016 and January, 2017. Owing to shortage of currencies, cooperatives have not been able to grant or recover loans, officials told the team, sources said.

Following widespread drought, farmers have been worst affected by the Centre’s decision, the officials told the team members.