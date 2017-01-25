Central leadership puts onus of troubleshooting on Yeddyurappa

more-in

The onus is now on Bharatiya Janata Party State president B.S. Yeddyurappa to resolve the internal differences in the party as the Central leadership is learnt to have asked him to douse the fire if he wants to be the next Chief Minister.

According to sources in the party, this instruction was given to Mr. Yeddyurappa at a recent meeting in New Delhi in front of some senior MPs.

“It doesn’t mean that the Centre is unwilling to intervene. But the Central leadership is keen to drive home the point that he has more responsibility towards resolving differences as the head of the party State unit as well as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Also, the BJP wants him to change his style of functioning and take everyone into confidence,” sources said.

Meanwhile, party veterans said that the fact that the Central leadership, known for taking tough stands, has not seriously intervened though the differences in the State unit have reached a flashpoint, indicates that it may be sympathetic to some of the issues raised by party old-timers against Mr. Yeddyurappa.

According to sources, the Central leadership looks at the episode of differences of old-timers with Mr. Yeddyurappa regarding organisational matters and the Eshwarappa-Yeddyurappa episode as two separate issues.

“As the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade issue is politically sensitive since it deals with the backward classes and Dalits, the Central leadership wants to tackle it in a way to ensure that any decision taken does not politically affect the party. Similarly, the issue of party old-timers’ grouse too may be taken up at an appropriate time,” a prominent party leader said.

Campaign

Ahead of the convention of Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, a section of party legislators, MPs and leaders have taken out a signature campaign seeking action against K.S Eshwarappa and others if they participate in the convention. according to sources, 31 MLAs, 11 MLCs, and 11 MPs have signed a letter expressing concern that the activities of the brigade are going against the interest of the party. the letter, which is being forwarded to party national president Amit Shah, seeks that stringent action such as expulsion should be initiated against parry leaders if they participate in the convention.