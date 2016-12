more-in

The 82nd edition of the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan is being hosted by Raichur for the third time after 60 years. The city had first hosted the 20th edition in 1934. Veteran Kannada writer Panje Mangesh Rao was president of the sammelan then. It hosted the 38th edition in 1956, when senior writer Sriranga was the president.