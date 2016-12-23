Cauvery drinking water pipeline bursts again

more-in

The Cauvery drinking water pipeline, laid to supply water from Srirangapatna to Mandya and surrounding areas, suffered a major breach near a joint near Canara Bank off the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, at Kallahalli on Wednesday night.

A large quantity of water was seen gushing out of the pipeline even on Thursday afternoon when this correspondent visited the spot.

This is the second such incident to occur in the district. On December 19, the same pipeline was damaged near Ganangur on the outskirts of Srirangapatna.

According to the residents, neither the officials nor the local councillor initiated measures to plug the leakage in spite of repeated requests on Thursday.

Residents in several localities are receiving drinking water once in three days owing to low water level at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir. However, the major leakage in the pipeline has remained unchecked for over 20 hours, Hemalatha, a resident of Subhash Nagar, said.

When The Hindu brought the issue to the notice of Mandya City Municipal Council Commissioner, T.N. Narasimha Murthy, he assured of alerting the officials concerned at the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWSDB).

“We will complete the repair work by Friday,” an official at the KUWSDB said.