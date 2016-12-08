Cashless travel between Mysuru, Bengaluru soon

more-in

Cashless travel between Mysuru and Bengaluru in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses will soon be a reality as the corporation is introducing card swipe machines.

Passengers commuting by non-stop buses can swipe their debit or credit cards to purchase tickets.

The KSRTC has resolved to introduce two Point of Sale (PoS) machines at the platform where passengers board non-stop buses – Karnataka Sarige as well as premium services buses such as Volvo, Rajahamsa and Multiaxle – to Bengaluru. “The machines will be ready for use from Sunday,” said Divisional Traffic Officer Shadakshari.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the KSRTC had faced problems in giving change for Rs. 2,000 note owing to the shortage of notes in smaller denomination. Somehow, the situation had been managed but the Mysuru rural KSRTC division thought of easing the change problem and shortage of smaller denomination notes by introducing card swipe machines, he said.

Mr. Shadakshari felt that the move will largely benefit commuters and the KSRTC as well since passengers need not worry about the cash for buying tickets and the conductors for giving change to high value notes since any amount can be swiped from the machines.

“If the measure was successful, we will think of introducing such machines on other routes for which passengers can buy tickets at the bus-stand,” he replied.

The KSRTC Mysuru rural division operates over 500 trips, excluding the trips from the Bengaluru division, between Mysuru and Bengaluru. The combined daily trips would be around 700, according to KSRTC authorities. The division has a fleet of 700 buses, including 80 Volvo buses, 60 Rajahamsa, four multi-axle Volvo buses and the remaining Sarige (Express) buses.