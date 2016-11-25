Cash-driven ancillary units affected by demonetisation

Most of them are highly dependent on cash for day-to-day functioning

The impact of demonetisation on ancillary units in the unorganised sector is likely to have a cascading impact on registered manufacturing units in the long run.

While there are no accurate records of the number of such units in Mysuru — since they are not registered and hence officially “illegal” — they are the backbone of medium and small scale units in the region as they provide services at throwaway rates.

Sources in the industries told The Hindu that the bulk of such ancillary units raised funds through informal sources on a daily or weekly basis at a higher rate of interest. But their source and money supply had evaporated consequent to demonetisation. Though this is reckoned to be a temporary phase, the impact is beginning to be felt and will affect all manufacturing units in Mysuru, according to Suresh Kumar Jain, secretary, Mysore Industries Association.

He said the units which flourished in the unorganised sector include printing, welding, lathe workshops, carpentry, electrical wiring, automobile repair shops, and food processing units where transaction is by cash and workers are paid daily.

“With cash crunch extending for almost two weeks, daily wage workers are unable to sustain themselves. In addition, there is a withdrawal limit of Rs. 24,000 a week, which is inadequate for the entrepreneur,” Mr. Jain said. In the absence of registration, institutional finance by way of bank loans are not extended to such units and thus, the impact of demonetisation is greater on them.

According to Sudhakar Shetty, vice-president, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries, there are not less than 12,000 MSME units in the unorganised sector in Mysuru district, employing nearly a lakh people at a conservative estimate.

“Daily wagers are not paid in cheques and most have no accounts for money transfer. This transition period is very painful,” Mr. Shetty said.

As many entrepreneurs in the micro units do not operate through banks, they do not have overdraft facility or cannot avail themselves of advances available for registered industries. Meanwhile, the MIA is trying to extend assistance to enable them to open bank accounts to bring them to mainstream.

Medium and large scale units where payment is through cheques and electronic form have not been affected.