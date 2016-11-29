Cash collection in Krishna Temple’s ‘hundi’ goes up

more-in

The demonetisation of currency in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 by the Union government has increased cash collection in the ‘hundi’ at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here.

Replying to a query by presspersons here on Tuesday, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt said that as the Union government had announced its move on November 8, there had been increase in cash flows to the ‘hundi’. Some people were putting in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination currency to the ‘hundi’, he said.

Raghuram Acharya, Dewan of Pejawar Mutt, said that usually, the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple received about Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh in its ‘hundi’ weekly during this period.

The ‘hundi’ was opened in front of the bank officials and temple authorities every Tuesday and the money was deposited to the banks.

But as the demonetisation move had been announced, the flow to the ‘hundi’ had increased. “Last Tuesday, we received about Rs. 12 lakh. This Tuesday, we received about Rs. 14 lakh. All the money had been deposited in banks,” he said.

The Pejawar seer said that all money received in the ‘hundi’ was accounted for.

The money he received during his ‘pada puja’ was also accounted for. He had received cheques for his ‘pada puja’.

“While demitting the Paryaya Peetha, I have always made public the accounts, of the money received and spent during the Paryaya period. I will do the same this time also. I have always maintained transparency,” the seer said.