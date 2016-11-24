Cabinet to decide issue involving Belagavi Mayor, Deputy Mayor

Minister for Urban Development R. Roshan Baig and MLA Feroz N. Sait meeting councillors of Belagavi City Corporation council. Leader of the Opposition in the council Ramesh Sontakki and Deputy Leader Deepak Jamkhandi are seen. | Photo Credit: P K BADIGER

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken serious note of the participation by Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil and Deputy Mayor Sanjay M. Shinde of Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking councillors of the corporation council in a black day organised by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) here on November 1, according to Minister for Urban Development, Haj and Wakf R. Roshan Baig.

The issue would be placed before the Chief Minister who will preside over the Cabinet meeting at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Mr. Roshan Baig said, during an interaction with the members of the Council at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha during the day.

Mr. Baig said that he too did not appreciate the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, holding coveted posts in the civic body, participating in “activities against the State”.

He said that Belagavi was an integral part of the State and it would remain so. The government had issued show-cause notice to both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and an appropriate decision would be taken at the Cabinet meeting, he said.

‘Act as per law’

Deepak Jamkhandi, Deputy Leader of the Opposition representing the Kannada-Urdu group in the corporation council, however, emphatically argued that superseding the council was not a permanent solution as the MES-supported Mayor, Deputy Mayor and councillors participate in black day programmes every year.

In such a case, the government would have to supersede the council every year. In other words, the council would virtually remain superseded permanently.

Therefore, he said, the government should take a proper decision to deal with persons “indulging in anti-State activities” as per the law instead of superseding the entire council.