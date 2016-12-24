CRPF constable honoured for his bravery under fire

CRPF constable Davindra Kumar being presented the ‘Life Saving Medal’ at the closing ceremony of the All India Police Duty Meet-2016 in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

When the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Chintagupha in Chhattisgarh came under heavy Maoist fire on April 7, 2014, and sub-inspector Mahendra Singh Meena suffered a bullet injury to his chest in the fierce gunfight, constable Davindra Kumar did not think twice about risking his life by emerging from cover and rushing to the rescue of his colleague.

Mr. Kumar pulled the injured SI to safety, administered first aid and dressed his wounds. He also called the battalion doctor and gave the injured SI medicine as prescribed by the doctor. Thereafter, Mr. Meena was airlifted to Raipur for treatment and a precious life was thus saved.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave away the Prime Minister’s ‘Life Saving Medal’ to constable Davindra Kumar at the closing ceremony of the All India Police Duty Meet-2016 in Mysuru on Friday.

The medal has been given to two more policemen — CRPF constable Prem Chand for saving the life of fellow constable Suchitra Kumar Sethi, who was injured in a sudden attack by Maoists on August 15, 2014, and police constable Daljeet Singh, who saved constable Bhushan Sharma and three other policemen from the fire sparked off from an enemy rocket in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on January 2, 2015.

Karnataka on top

Meanwhile, Karnataka came out on top at the meet, bagging the highest number of — 12 —medals. The tally included four gold medals, five silver and three bronze. Maharashtra (8) and Tamil Nadu (7) came second and third, respectively.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who addressed the closing ceremony, said a total of Rs. 5 lakh will be given to the medallists.

He said the State police were capable of handling the increasing number of financial and cybercrimes. However, he said advanced technology should be used to tackle such crimes.

He also said the issue of hiking salary of police personnel would be considered by the next Pay Commission.