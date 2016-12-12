CONCOR to invest Rs. 100 crore in Nanjangud

more-in

The Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) will invest Rs. 100 crore to set up a Greenfield inland container yard at Nanjangud to provide export units seamless connectivity for cargo and freight transport.

A long-pending demand of the local industrialists in Mysuru-Nanjangud area, the facility will be a reality with the State government handing over 55 acres of land at Kadakola near Nanjangud.

CONCOR Group general manager Anup Dayanand Sadhu told The Hindu that the State government is expected to hand over the possession certificate of the land next week, while the survey to delineate the boundary will commence from Monday. “CONCOR paid nearly Rs. 22 crore to acquire the land,” he said.

The facility will be about 1 km from the existing Kadakola railway station on the Mysuru-Nanjangud section, and plans are to lay two sidelines and construct warehouses to deal with the export-import traffic. It will stimulate local industries in the region and give a fillip to export businessNot less than two rakes of cargo are generated from the region per week and is transported by road. “The bulk of export traffic generated from the region is coffee and tobacco, besides exports from Nestle India, JK Tyres and a host of other manufacturing units and electronic industries. Besides, Asian Paints is establishing the world’s largest paint manufacturing unit near Tandya-Kadakola industrial belt,” Mr. Dayanand said.

At present, export units in the region transport their finished products by road to the CONCOR terminal at Whitefield, from where it is sent to the Krishnapattanam Port near Nellore in Andhra Pradesh or the Chennai Port. But, CONCOR will provide local industrialists freight connectivity to the New Mangalore Port, which is emerging as a new gateway. It will also tap the hinterland in Hassan, Kodagu, and Chikkamagalur for additional export traffic.

In addition to transportation, the inland container depot will have a warehouse facility and function as a single-window agency to complete exports, imports and customs formalities, which otherwise are taken up at the port of departure, he said.

Local industrialists said the demand had been pending for 20 years.