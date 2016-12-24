CM warns moneylenders against forcibly recovering loans

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said people in the State are reeling under hardship owing to the back-to-back droughts and the Centre’s demonetisation exercise, and attempts to forcefully recover loans or interest by private financiers at this juncture would not be tolerated.

He directed the police to take stern action against private moneylenders harassing people and forcing them to register their properties in lieu of dues.

Laying the foundation stone for a gas-insulated sub-station here on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah also appealed to nationalised and co-operative banks and other financial institutions not to pressure people to repay loans for the time being. He said banks would be responsible if people, particularly farmers, resort to extreme measures as a result of harassment to repay loans.

The CM said the State government had given thrust to power generation but the failure of rains and the drought conditions had resulted in low generation this year. All the reservoirs in Mysuru and surrounding regions put together now have 15 tmc ft of water, while the requirement for Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya districts till June 2017 is over 16 tmc ft. The government is not in a position to use the water for any purpose other than drinking water distribution, he said.

‘A criminal breach of trust’

He termed the Centre’s demonetisation move a “criminal breach of trust” and said citizens, particularly the poor, the middle class and farmers, have been taken for a ride by the BJP government. He said while he was not against the move to clamp down on black money and fake notes, he was disappointed with the “casual way” in which the exercise was carried out. “It was done without proper preparation and groundwork,” he said. As a result, people are now standing in long queues outside banks and ATMs to get their hands on their own hard-earned money, he said. He added that during this time, the corrupt and those with black money have not been affected.

Referring to the drought situation in the State, he said the State government has already announced that over 139 taluks were drought-hit. He said he has formed four Cabinet sub-committees and sent them to visit the districts to examine the ground reality and suggest relief measures to be taken up.