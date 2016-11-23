CM unhappy with Belagavi Mayor, deputy

more-in

CM disappointed…

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken serious note of Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil and Deputy Mayor Sanjay M. Shinde of Belagavi City Corporation and other Marathi speaking councillors participating in the “black day” observance organised by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) against Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in Belagavi on November 1.

The issue would placed before the Chief Minister, who is slated to preside over the Cabinet meeting at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha today (Wednesday) evening, said Minister for Urban Development, Haj and Wakf R. Roshan Baig during a interaction with the members of the corporation council at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha during the day.

Ironically, both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, and another 20 councillors of the ruling Marathi group were conspicuous by their absence. However, 12 members of the ruling group were present.

Mr. Baig said he too did not appreciate the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, holding coveted posts in the civic body, participating in activities against the State. He said Belagavi was an integral part of Karnataka and would remain so. The government had already issued show cause notice to both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and an appropriate decision would be taken at the Cabinet meeting, he said.

Deepak Jamkhandi, deputy leader of the Opposition representing the Kannada-Urdu group in the BCC council, however, argued that superseding of the BCC council was not a permanent solution as the MES-supported mayor, deputy and councillors participate in the ‘black day’ observance every year. In such case the government could supersede the council every year. In other words, the council would virtually remain superseded permanently.

Therefore, he said the government should take a proper decision to deal with persons indulging in anti-State activities as per the law instead of superseding the entire council.

Mr. Jamkhandi also urged the Minister to fill all the vacant posts in the BCC for proper and effective implementation of development works. It was not fair on the part of government to blame the BCC for slow pace of works when it was not filling up large number of vacant posts of officers and other staff for the past several years.

Feroz N. Sait, MLA, and senior officials of BCC were present.