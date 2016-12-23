CM releases Mysore varsity commemorative coins

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah releasing coins during the centenary celebration of the University of Mysore on Friday. Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa, writer Hampa Nagarajaiah and Registrar Rajanna are also seen. - Photo: M.A. Sriram

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday released the centenary commemorative coins of the University of Mysore here. The coins in Rs. 100 and Rs. 5 denominations had been specially minted at the India Government Mint, Mumbai.

On the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah released a Coffee Table Book that chronicles the journey of the university over the last 100 years, mostly with rare pictures; and Karnataka Encyclopedia: English Volume I besides a volume on the speeches delivered during the year-long centenary celebrations at the university.

In his address, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled his association with the university, being its past student, and described it as one of the respected universities in the country. He asked the university to lay emphasis on popularising basic sciences since the number of youth taking science as their career option was on the decline.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said India lags behind in higher education and universities can play a major role in increasing the percentage of people pursuing higher education.

Scholar Ham Pa Nagarajaiah spoke about the Coffee Table Book. Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa presided.

According to the university authorities, only the newly-released Rs. 5 commemorative coin will be made available for circulation in the market.