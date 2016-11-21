CM launches slew of works; says priority to drinking water projects

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said around Rs. 1.2 lakh crore is required to complete the ongoing water projects in the State, including the Upper Bhadra, Yettinahole and Mekedatu projects.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for various development works, running up to Rs. 120 crore, at Holalkere town, including a layout for Sudugadu Sidda and Kadugolla community, a Morarji Desai residential school, a government first-grade college, a Kittur Rani Chennamma girls’ school, the Urdu School building, the Social Welfare Department building and complex, the B.R. Ambedkar Ranga Mandir, the L.G. Havanur Bhavan, and the Holalkere bus terminal. Every year, the State government releases Rs. 10,000 crore for these projects, and the total released so far is Rs. 4,000 crore. The remaining amount will be released in a phased manner for early completion of the projects, he added.

Many districts in the State are facing severe drought owing to scanty rainfall over the last four years, and the groundwater table has also depleted considerably. Kolar and Tumukuru are the worst-affected as groundwater is available at 1,800 feet and 1,000 feet, respectively, in these districts. “Keeping the situation in view, the State government has decided to give top priority to drinking water projects,” he said.

Work on the Upper Bhadra project has also been intensified and canal work up to 20 km has been completed. All effort will be made to complete the project in time, he said.

Mass marriage

Speaking after taking part in the mass marriage ceremony organised to mark the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Chief Minister said caste system is deeply rooted in India and can be eradicated only by encouraging and conducing inter-caste marriages.

He also lauded the efforts of H. Anjaneya, Minister for Social Welfare and in charge of Chitradurga district, for conducting mass marriages in his constituency. Such efforts will reduce the financial burden on the poor and the middle class, he said.

Commenting on the grand wedding ceremony of former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy’s daughter in Bengaluru recently, Mr. Siddaramaiah said such weddings are just a show of wealth and an effort to gain political mileage out of it.