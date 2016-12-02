CM expresses concern over delay in investigation into Kalburgi murder case

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed concern over the delay in investigations into the murder of scholar-researcher M.M. Kalburgi and expected the investigating agencies to take their efforts to logical end at the earliest.

It is getting too long indeed and the progress in the murders of leftist thinker and rationalist Govind Pansare and Narendra Dhabolkar of Maharashtra is no different. But for a few clues, the investigations have not been conclusive, he said, responding to concerns expressed by a delegation of Lingayat seers led by Siddalinga Swami of Tontadarya Mutt here on Friday.

The Chief Minister said Dr. Kalburgi was highly respected scholar and the government was equally concerned and would like to see his assailants nabbed as soon as possible. The CBI was investigating into these murders, while CID Police of Karnataka had made some notable progress.

On the delay in establishment of a Study Chair in the name of Dr. Kalaburgi in a university, Mr. Siddaramaiah said his government had already earmarked Rs.25 lakh to set up the chair last year. He would look into the matter and expedite the process, he assured.