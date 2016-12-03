CM concerned over delay inprobe into Kalburgi murder

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed serious concern over the delay in the investigation of the murder of scholar researcher M.M. Kalburgi and expected the investigating agencies to take their efforts to the logical end at the earliest.

It is getting too long indeed and the progress in the murders of the Leftist thinker and rationalist Govind Pansare and Narendra Dhabolkar of Maharashtra is no different. But for a few clues, the investigation has not been conclusive, he said, responding to concerns expressed by a delegation of Lingayat seers led by Siddalinga Swami of Tontadarya Mutt here on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that Kalburgi was a highly respected scholar and the government was equally concerned and would like to see his assailants arrested as soon as possible. The CBI was investigating these murders, while the CID Police of the State had made some notable progress.

On the delay in the establishment of a study chair in the name of Kalaburgi in a university, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that his government earmarked Rs. 25 lakh to set up the chair last year. He would look into the matter and expedite the process, he said.